Free events planned at Mormon Station in Genoa | NevadaAppeal.com

Join park staff at Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa for family friendly summer park events. All are free to the public.

Genoa Americana Festival — Celebrate our nation's independence while listening to live bluegrass, Americana and old time music at the annual Genoa Americana Festival. The children's parade will begin at 10 a.m., with water games in the stockade throughout the day. Other activities include face painting, watermelon seed spitting, raffles and bluegrass and old time music jamming. The famous chicken dinner will start at 11 a.m. and will be served until they sell out, and they ALWAYS sell out! The Carson City Symphony & Chorus will be performing at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy old fashioned fun for the whole family. The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration — Join a Park Ranger to learn the basics of Dutch oven cooking. Dutch oven cooking is a great family activity, especially when camping. Park staff will serve samples while supplies last. The demonstration will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

Storytime in the Park— Bring the kids down to hear a story and participate in a fun craft activity. This activity is presented by the Douglas County Library and will take place on the park's lawn, underneath the shade trees. Meet at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21.

Paranormal Investigation and Campout — Join park staff for an evening of fun, history and the paranormal. This experience includes camping, a Dutch oven dinner and a paranormal investigation. Participants will have the chance to experience the park and its history through the eyes of a paranormal investigator, contacting and communicating with the land and it's past inhabitants in an "up close and personal" experience. This program is limited to 8 participants and registration is required. Please call 775-782-2590 to register. Spots are available on a first come first serve basis. This program is intended for ages 15 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be from 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

All events are free and all ages are welcome. Mormon Station is 20 minutes south of Carson City via Highway 395, about one hour south of Reno and approximately 20 minutes from South Lake Tahoe via Highway 207.