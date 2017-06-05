Free events planned at Washoe Lake State Park | NevadaAppeal.com

June events at Washoe Lake State Park include a sunset hike, a rattlesnake program, a sunrise Summer Solstice hike and a star party with telescopes.

Listen for frogs, coyotes, and other nocturnal wildlife on this easy, three-mile sunset hike along the South Loop Equestrian Trail. Reservations are required. The hike will be 8-10 p.m. Friday, June 9. Meet at the equestrian area — turn right after the fee booth, pass the campground, and take a short gravel road to the equestrian pavilion.

Join park staff for a program about rattlesnakes and the interesting adaptations they have made to their desert environment. Bring a folding chair if possible, as seating is limited.

The program will be 8-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the day use area. Turn left past the fee booth and meet at the Main Boat Ramp parking lot.

Join a park ranger for a sunrise hike to celebrate the first official day of summer from 5:30 to 7 a.m. June 21. This is a moderate, 1.5-mile round-trip hike to the gazebo on the Deadman's Creek Trail. This trail offers great views of Washoe Lake and Washoe Valley. Participants should bring a camera, binoculars, sturdy hiking boots and water. Meet at the first parking lot on the right after turning left past the fee booth.

The Northern Nevada Astronomy Group will have telescopes set up for viewing stars, planets, and other wonders of the night sky. They will start with a short presentation as it gets dark, around 8:30 p.m. Please bring a red flashlight if possible, as red light does not negatively affect night vision. Participants may also want to bring a folding chair and a jacket. The program will run until 11 p.m., but organizers said stargazing gets better the later it gets. Meet at the Maze parking lot — turn left past the fee booth and it is the first parking lot on the right.

Washoe Lake State Park can be accessed via Exit 44 from I-580. Drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Boulevard. The park entrance is on your left.