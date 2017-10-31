Free forum on sustainable communities set for Nov. 14 in Carson City

Living Sustainably, a free discussion about building a sustainable community, is set for Nov. 14 courtesy of Sierra Nevada Forums.

The forum will open with three talking points: community-wide recycling, energy efficiency and urban agriculture.

The event will feature Aster Girma, president of the Nevada Green Institute, Tom Polikalas, regional representative of Southwest Energy Efficiency; Jeanne Lear, human resource manager of South Lake Tahoe Refuse; Craig Frezette, owner and operator of City Green Gardens; and Nick Marano, Carson City manager.

The forum will be at 6 p.m. in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

For information, call 775-690-3913, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.