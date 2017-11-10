Free haircuts offered to veterans Saturday in Carson City

A local hair salon is hoping to give about 100 free haircuts to veterans from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Cutting Edge Salon is offering the free cuts while also taking donations to benefit the Northern Nevada Wheelchair Foundation. The foundation distributes wheelchairs to those who need them but may not be able to afford them. The goal on Saturday, said owner Michael Richins, is to reach $1,000 for the foundation.

The salon is at 3699 S. Carson St., next to Raley's. Veterans need only present their military ID to receive a cut.

For information, call the salon at 775-884-1011.