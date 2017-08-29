Free hike, star party and more planned at Washoe Lake State Park

September events at Washoe Lake State Park include a sunset hike, a slide show presentation about Washoe Lake and a star party with telescopes.

Sunset hike: Meet at the Equestrian Area Parking Lot for this three mile, round-trip hike along the South Loop Equestrian Trail. Reservations are required and limited to 30 participants. The hike will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Equestrian Area is in the main (south) part of Washoe Lake State Park. Take Exit No. 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Boulevard for approximately four miles. The park entrance will be on your left. Enter the park, turn right, pass the campground, and follow a short gravel road to the Equestrian Pavilion.

Introduction to Washoe Lake State Park Slide Presentation: Learn what makes Washoe Lake State Park such a unique place to visit. This 30-minute slide presentation is about Washoe Lake State Park and the surrounding area. The presentation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Star Party with Telescopes: The Northern Nevada Astronomy Group will have various sizes of telescopes set up for viewing stars, planets, and other wonders of the night sky from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 23. Meet at the Maze Parking Lot, located in the main (south) part of Washoe Lake State Park.

The cost to enter the park is $7 per vehicle; there is a $2 discount for Nevada residents. Cash or check only.

For information, contact Kim Zuch at 775-687-4319 or washoelake@hdiss.net.