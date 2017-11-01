Free spaghetti dinner in Carson City planned to honor veterans
November 1, 2017
November is Elks Veterans Remembrance Month, and the local Elks lodge is celebrating by preparing a free meal for veterans.
The Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177 is again opening its doors to serve a free spaghetti dinner to local veterans at 6 p.m. Nov. 10.
The lodge, at 515 N. Nevada St., invites veterans to bring their families for a dinner of salad, spaghetti, garlic bread and dessert.
Veterans eat free; all other attendees will be charged $8 each. RSVPs are encouraged by calling 775-882-2177.
