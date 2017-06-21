Free wildlife shows planned by Douglas County Public Library | NevadaAppeal.com

As part of its summer reading fun, the Douglas County Public Library is providing two wildlife shows on July 12.

The first show will take place at 4 p.m. at the Zephyr Cove branch, 233 Warrior Way. Another is planned at 6 p.m. at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden.

Children of all ages are invited to meet live animals presented by Conservation Ambassadors, Inc. These wildlife shows are free, and seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

For information, connect with the library on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.