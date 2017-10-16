Friends of the Dayton Valley Library hosting book sale

A plethora of books will be offered in a sale sponsored by the Friends of the Dayton Valley Library.

The sale kicks off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. It will pick up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members of the Friends say they have received quite a few books from patrons, especially tabletop and cookbooks.

The library is at 321 Dayton Valley Road.