Friends of the Dayton Valley Library hosting book sale
October 16, 2017
A plethora of books will be offered in a sale sponsored by the Friends of the Dayton Valley Library.
The sale kicks off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. It will pick up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Members of the Friends say they have received quite a few books from patrons, especially tabletop and cookbooks.
The library is at 321 Dayton Valley Road.
