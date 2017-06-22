Fundraiser for Carson City’s Muscle Powered ends Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

The chance to show support for trails is offered while getting the chance to win three bikes worth $6,000 and equipped with components from SRAM, RockShox, Maxxis and Stan's NoTubes.

Running through Saturday, Epic Rides is hosting the Hail the Trail fundraiser to benefit three trail-building groups — Muscle Powered in Carson City, Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance (PMBA) in Prescott, Ariz., and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association in Grand Junction, Colo.

Tickets are $4 each, and every ticket gets you a chance at a new Norco Optin C7.1, a Salsa Deadwood 29+ or any Ibis Cycles bike of your choice.

Funds raised from Hail the Trail will be evenly split between the three organizations.

For information or tickets, go to Epicrides.com/hailthetrail.