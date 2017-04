Denise Crites Photography and Dayton Valley Dog Park are hosting a "Furry Friends" mini portrait session at 9:30 a.m. April 22 at the park.

For $25, attendees can get one 8-by-10 and eight wallet photos or two 5-by-7 and eight wallet photos.

Half of the proceeds from each portrait session will be donated to the dog park.

For information, contact Denise at denisecritesphotography@gmail.com or 775-443-1900.