Genoa Lakes Golf Club will be the site of an Oktoberfest celebration offering a menu of German beer and food starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The menu offers pork loin with sauerkraut, pretzels with beer-cheese sauce, braised red cabbage, bratwurst and whole mustard spätzle. German style draft beer will be on tap.

The cost is $24.99 per person. Reservations are required by Oct. 9; call 775-782-6644, ext. 249.