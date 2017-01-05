Girl Scouts kicking off cookie season Friday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada will celebrate the beginning of this year’s cookie season with its Carson City Cookie Kickoff event on Friday at the Carson Mall.

The event from 6 to 8 p.m. will offer Girl Scouts the chance to learn how to have a successful cookie program through interactive skill stations that teach five business skills: goal setting, money management, people skills, business ethics, and decision making.

Cookie pre-sales run Jan. 8-22, with deliveries in February. Troops will host cookie booths in front of retail shops and grocery stores March 3 -26. To find cookie sellers and booth locations, go to http://www.gssn.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.

Cookies cost $5 per box, and all proceeds stay local. Girls decide how to spend their troop cookie money and reinvest it back into their neighborhoods through community service projects and learning experiences.

New this year, commemorative s’mores cookies will be sold to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

All girls in grades K-12 can still join Girl Scouts to take part in the cookie program, making them eligible to earn badges, attend summer camp, join in community Girl Scout events, travel opportunities, and more. Registration information is at girlscouts.org/join.