Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City holding Ladies Day Jan. 28 | NevadaAppeal.com

Ladies Day at the Greenhouse Garden Center on Jan. 28 will include lunch, wine tasting, live music and a flurry of presentations.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature Feng Shui designer Fawn Chang, as well as representatives from Crabtree & Evelyn, Lizzy James Jewelry, K&K Jewelry and Carson City Paint Mart.

The event also offers the chance to take home prizes and make your own salt scrubs.

Tickets are $35 per person. For reservations, call 775-882-8600.

The Greenhouse Garden Center is at 2450 S. Curry St.