Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City holding Ladies Day Jan. 28 | NevadaAppeal.com

Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City holding Ladies Day Jan. 28
January 23, 2017
Ladies Day at the Greenhouse Garden Center on Jan. 28 will include lunch, wine tasting, live music and a flurry of presentations.
The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature Feng Shui designer Fawn Chang, as well as representatives from Crabtree & Evelyn, Lizzy James Jewelry, K&K Jewelry and Carson City Paint Mart.
The event also offers the chance to take home prizes and make your own salt scrubs.
Tickets are $35 per person. For reservations, call 775-882-8600.
The Greenhouse Garden Center is at 2450 S. Curry St.
