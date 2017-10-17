Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City hosting apple cider press

Anyone who wants to convert apples into fresh cider can visit the Greenhouse Garden Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A gallon of cider is 14 to 16 pounds of apples, which amounts to about 36 apples. Before arriving at the apple press, the fruit must be washed in a mild bleach solution, then quartered. The apples don't have to be pealed.

Organizers ask that apples not be diseased or blemished, but it's OK to cut off bad spots. Don't bring wormy apples or ones that have fallen on the ground.

To participate, bring apples and a clean container with a cap.

For information, call the Greenhouse Garden Center at 775-882-8600.