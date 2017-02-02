Guided hikes planned at Washoe Lake State Park | NevadaAppeal.com

Explore Washoe Lake State Park by joining one or both of the ranger-guided hikes offered in February.

See the park by the light of a full moon on a 1.5-mile hike guided by a ranger at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

The trek will be to the gazebo on the Deadman’s Creek Trail. Meet at the Maze parking area, which is the first parking lot on the right after turning left past the fee booth. Reservations are required by calling 775-687-4319 or emailing washoelake@hdiss.net.

Discover the sand dunes at Washoe Lake on a moderate three-mile ranger-guided hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19. Meet at the Equestrian Pavilion (turn right after the fee booth, pass the campgrounds, and follow the short gravel road to the pavilion).

The events are free after the park’s entrance fee of $7 per vehicle. Nevada residents receive a $2 discount. Cash or checks are accepted.

The park is at 4855 Eastlake Blvd. Take Exit 44 from I-580, drive north on Eastlake Boulevard for four miles, and the park’s entrance will be at the left.