Hail the Trail fundraiser to benefit Carson City Muscle Powered | NevadaAppeal.com

The chance to show support for trails is offered while getting the chance to win three bikes worth $6,000 and equipped with components from SRAM, RockShox, Maxxis and Stan's NoTubes.

Running through June 24, Epic Rides is hosting the Hail the Trail fundraiser to benefit three trail-building groups — Muscle Powered in Carson City, Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance (PMBA) in Prescott, Ariz., and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association in Grand Junction, Colo.

Tickets are $4 each, and every ticket gets you a chance at a new Norco Optin C7.1, a Salsa Deadwood 29+ or any Ibis Cycles bike of your choice.

Funds raised from Hail the Trail will be evenly split between the three organizations.

Winners will be announced on June 24 after the Carson City Off-Road. For information or tickets, go to Epicrides.com/hailthetrail.