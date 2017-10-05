Halloween event slated at Fort Churchill State Historic Park

Enjoy an afternoon of old-fashioned Halloween fun at Fort Churchill State Historic Park. This family-friendly event will feature a variety of activities, including harvest games on the museum lawn, a scavenger hunt around the fort ruins and pumpkin carving and scarecrow building contests (please bring your own pumpkin carving tools and clothing to dress your scarecrow (pumpkins, straw, and scarecrow frames will be provided).

The Halloween revelry will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21.

Pumpkin carving and scarecrow building will be available starting at 3 with judging at 5 p.m. All other activities will be from 3 to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Fort Churchill State Historic Park is eight miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs.

Park entrance fees apply — $5 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $7 for out-of-state visitors (cash or check only). There is no additional cost to participate in the event.

For information, contact Kristin Sanderson at 775-577-4880 or bucklandstation@hdiss.net.