Harvest Train returns to Nevada State Railroad Museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City is hosting its second weekend of Harvest Train on Saturday and Sunday with steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Last weekend, more than 500 people turned out for the festivities.

All-inclusive pricing is available for unlimited train rides and museum admission at $15 for adults, $10 for museum members, $5 for children 4-17, and free for ages 3 and younger.

Regular pricing is also available. Wristbands will be sold at the event and advance purchase is not required.

The museum is at 2180 S. Carson St. For information, call 775-687-6953 ext. 224.