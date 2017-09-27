Health and wellness series coming to Dayton Valley Library
September 27, 2017
The Dayton Valley Library is sponsoring a series of free classes on Natural Solutions for Health and Wellness with Shannon Bellfaust, doTERRA Gold Leader.
The first three sessions of the six-part series are scheduled as follows: Natural Solutions or Health and Wellness at 5 p.m. Oct. 14; Winter Wellness and Holiday DIY at 4 p.m. Nov. 18; and Natural Pain Management at 4 p.m. Dec. 16.
Everyone who attends are offered a free gift and the chance to enter a raffle.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Chamber News & Views: Millennial chefs create new dining opportunities
- National emergency test Wednesday morning
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues