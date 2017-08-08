Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to meet Thursday | NevadaAppeal.com

Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties is holding its August breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Silver Springs Community Center, 2945 Fort Churchill St.

Guest speakers include Valerie Melendez, tribal economic development director with Northern Nevada Development Authority, and Craig Butcher, Veteran Employment Services representative with Nevada Job Connect.

Agenda items include presentations on NNDA initiatives, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit and the Silver State Works Program for employers.

In addition, Lyon County farmers, teachers and Healthy Communities staff will describe strategies for sustaining and expanding the school district's 11 school gardens.

The meeting will also honor the 10 AmeriCorps members who have worked in partnership with Healthy Communities this year.

For information, go to healthycomm.org, or call 775-246-7550.