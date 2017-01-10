Healthy Communities of Lyon and Storey Counties cancels January meeting | NevadaAppeal.com

Due to a scheduling conflict, this month’s Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties meeting is canceled. The group will next meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Silver Springs Community Center. In addition, other Healthy Communities events are set.

Dayton chili cooks are again partnering with Healthy Communities’ Dayton Food Pantry for a chili cookoff and Superbowl party to benefit the pantry. The event will be on Feb. 5 at the Dayton Valley Golf Course and Grill. Contact John Peters at 775-443-8015 for rules and more information.

A new food pantry is being developed in Yerington with the help of Healthy Communities’ school-based resource coordinator, Shannon Juntunen, and AmeriCorp’s Brittany McDonald. To donate, call 775-246-7550.

A free cooking class and dinner with dietitian Kim Mason is on the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center, 170 Pike St. The next class is on Monday, Jan. 23. The February monthly cooking class is canceled, and classes will resume as normal in March.

Finally, Healthy Communities is hosting Danish journalist Peter Krogh Andersen who will return to Nevada later this winter and study and write about communities in Lyon County.

For more information, go to healthycomm.org.