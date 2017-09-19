Hikes, star-viewing and other events set at Fort Churchill State Historic Park

Fort Churchill State Historic Park is offering a variety of ranger-led programs during the month of October. Programs highlight the area's rich history and abundant natural resources.

History Hike: Bring your walking shoes and join the park interpreter for a short hike (less than a mile) around historic Fort Churchill. See the fort ruins, learn about the early history of the area and hear stories about daily life at a frontier fort. Please bring water, sun protection and comfortable closed-toe shoes. The hike will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 and 29. Meet at the Fort Churchill Museum.

Fort Churchill Lantern Tour: Step back in time and step into adventure as you tour historic Fort Churchill by lantern light. This unique walking tour allows visitors to view the many resources at Fort Churchill in a different light. End the evening with a cup of apple cider at the museum. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable closed-toe shoes. Reservations are required; call 775-577-4880 to reserve your spot. The tour will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 27. Meet at the Fort Churchill Museum.

Starry, Starry Night: Experience the awesome night sky over Fort Churchill State Historic Park. Enjoy a tour of the celestial neighborhood while talking about the night sky as a remarkable natural resource to be celebrated and enjoyed. Please dress for the weather. Red lights are encouraged. The event will be from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 14. To attend, meet at the Fort Churchill Museum.

Fort Churchill is eight miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs, NV 89429.

Park entrance fees apply — $5 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $7 per vehicle for out-of-state visitors (cash or check only). There is no additional cost to participate in the programs.