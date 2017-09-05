Hiring event planned to fill healthcare jobs

Banner Health is hosting an event with the goal of hiring talented new associates who are customer-obsessed and interested in healthcare careers.

The virtual hiring event arranged for Banner Health positions in its western region is set for noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 21.

Banner's Western Region includes Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, California, Wyoming and Page, Ariz. Available positions range from entry to leadership level.

For information, event details, and to register for an event, go to http://www.bannerhealth.com/hiringevent.

Job candidates are also encouraged to go to https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/bannerhealth/e/Glzlv to register and learn more about open positions.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry.

For information, visit http://www.BannerHealth.com.