Historic prison benefits from Carson Valley Footprinters donation | NevadaAppeal.com

Douglas County Sheriff Ron Perini and Ron Hoyt of the International Footprint Association Carson Valley Chapter presented $1,000 on June 7 to Glen Whorton, president of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society. The donation will help open the historic prison for tours, displays and programs regarding the site's geologic, Paleozoic, anthropologic, architectural and social history. Currently tours are on hiatus until a change-in-use permit is approved. From left: NSPPS Member TP Hubert, Whorton, Footprinters Ray Hoyt and Sheriff Pierini and Prison Preservation Society Vice President Robin Bates.