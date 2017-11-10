Historical Society of Dayton Valley hosting lecture Nov. 15

The public is welcome to attend the Historical Society of Dayton Valley general membership free lecture on Nov. 15 at the Dayton Valley Community Center, 170 Pike St., Dayton.

Dayton historian and avocational archeologist Stony Tennant is this month's lecturer.

Tennant has spent more than 50 years studying the lifestyles, culture and the use of the stone-age tools that the Nevada and Dayton Valley Shoshone, Paiute and Washoe Indian tribes made long before Europeans arrived.

Tennant's lecture includes demonstrations with tools that were used for the construction of arrows, arrowheads, knife blades, grinding, drilling, cordage, basketry and more.

A meet and greet with refreshments and beverages will begin at 7 and the lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 775-245-3256, or go to http://www.daytonnvhistory.org.