Huddle Northern Nevada to meet April 5 in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Huddle Northern Nevada, a subsidiary of the Women's March, is a grass roots organization concerned with state and national policies.

It meets bimonthly to discuss letter writing and phone campaigns directed at local and national representatives. Members also discuss updates concerning protest and marches in the area.

The group's next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., Carson City

For information, email nvhuddle@gmail.com, or find Huddle Northern Nevada on Facebook.