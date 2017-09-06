Inaugural Cops and Burgers event to benefit Special Olympics Nevada

The inaugural Carson City Cops and Burgers event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and feature a classic car show, blood drive and police exhibits along with grilled favorites served by members of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Admission to the family-friendly event, to be held at Max Casino, is free and food proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Nevada.

Law enforcement personnel from the Nevada Department of Corrections will be on the grill serving lunch for $5. Lunch includes a hamburger, chips and a soda. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics, which provides free year-round sports competitions, educational programs and health resources to more than 3,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Nevada.