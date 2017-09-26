Inaugural golf tournament to benefit Carson High School ski team
September 26, 2017
An inaugural golf tournament is planned for Oct. 8 to help Carson High School's ski team.
Eagle Valley Golf Course will be the site of tournament. Check-in will be at 8 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Entry costs $60 per player or $200 for a team of four. Registration includes green fees, carts and an awards lunch.
Registration fees can be brought to the CHS front office on Saliman Road with checks payable to CHS Ski Team.
Sponsorships are available ranging in price from $100 to $500. Donations of raffle items also are being collected.
All proceeds go to the team. For information, email chsskiteamfundraising@gmail.com.
