Inaugural Picnic on the Comstock coming to Silver City on Sept. 30
September 18, 2017
An inaugural picnic aimed at gathering Democrats and Progressives from across Northern Nevada is planned for Sept. 30 in Silver City.
The Comstock Democratic Club and the Silver City Small Actions Committee are sponsoring Picnic on the Comstock from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver City Community Center and Park.
Guests will include party leaders, local party organizations, independent progressive groups, and Democratic candidates for office.
The event will include food, music, speeches, and the opportunity for Democrats and Progressives to share ideas, inspire one another, and get united and energized for the 2018 mid-terms.
