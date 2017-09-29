Indian Creek Reservoir Campground in Alpine County to close Oct. 9

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, announces the Oct. 9 seasonal closing of the BLM campground adjacent to Indian Creek Reservoir in Alpine County, Calif. The campground will close at noon.

The campground will be closed throughout the winter, with a scheduled reopening approximately Friday, May 4, 2018.

The east side of Indian Creek Reservoir will still be available for access off the entry road maintained by Alpine County (weather permitting).

For information, contact the BLM-Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.