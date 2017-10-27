Information sought about working women of World War II

The American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II.

Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials. These women have stories of their experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told.

The nonprofit association is hoping to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in its archives.

Founded in 1998, the association's mission is to preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.

An annual convention will be held in New Orleans in June. When plans are finalized, details will be posted at http://www.rosietheriveter.net.

For information or to report information about a woman who aided the war effort, call 1-888-557-6743, or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.