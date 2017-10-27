Information sought about working women of World War II
October 27, 2017
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II.
Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials. These women have stories of their experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told.
The nonprofit association is hoping to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in its archives.
Founded in 1998, the association's mission is to preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.
An annual convention will be held in New Orleans in June. When plans are finalized, details will be posted at http://www.rosietheriveter.net.
For information or to report information about a woman who aided the war effort, call 1-888-557-6743, or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Fallon resident Emmily Butz taking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge
- John Aston, who was accused of threats against Carson City Judge John Tatro, has died
- Carson High volleyball tops Douglas in five sets
- What’s open and closed on Nevada Day 2006
- Carson City Planning Commission grants permit to convert part of commercial building into residences