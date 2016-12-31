Irv and Millie Nielsen of Carson City celebrate 67th anniversary | NevadaAppeal.com

Irv and Millie Nielsen, 31-year residents of Carson City, celebrated their 67th anniversary on Saturday.

The Nielsens were married on Dec. 31, 1949, in Park River, N.D., with the Rev. John Rockne officiating.

Prior to living in Carson City, the couple lived in Minneapolis, Minn. Irv retired from Napco Industries and Millie from Columbia Heights School District.

They have two children, the late Bob Nielsen and daughter Sue Peters, daughter-in-law Cheri, as well as granddaughter Amy Peters, who held an open house in September in honor of the anniversary.