Jazz workshop planned for Carson City student musicians | NevadaAppeal.com

The Mile High Jazz Band Association will hold a jazz workshop for middle school and high school instrumental musicians from Carson City on Saturday, January 21 at Carson Middle School, 1140 W. King Street, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuition is free.

The workshop will feature sessions on Jazz Rhythms, Scales and Chords, Improvisation, and Ensemble Performance. Tyler Cravines, Nat Kline, and Jef Derderian will lead the sessions, assisted by members of the Mile High Jazz Band and other professional musicians.

The workshop is intended to spark students’ interest in continuing their music education, inspire them to participate in jazz band, and demonstrate that music participation is a lifelong activity. The workshop is open to all instrumental music students who want to learn about jazz. Those who are members of the Carson Middle School and Carson High School jazz bands also will have the opportunity to perform with the Mile High Jazz Band in concert on Jan. 31.

This event is funded in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council.

For information and registration, contact David Bugli at 775-883-4154, email dcbugli@aol.com, or download the registration form on the website MileHighJazz.com.