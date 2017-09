A plethora of jewelry will be available for sale on Sept. 21 and 22 to benefit the Carson City Senior Center's meals program.

The center's sale of gently used jewelry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of the center, 911 Beverly Drive, will benefit Meals on Wheels.

Donations are appreciated. For information, call the center at 775-883-0703.