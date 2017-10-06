Job fair planned for Saturday in Carson City
October 6, 2017
Job seekers are invited to learn about job openings and recruitments in law enforcement and correctional nursing at job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event, presented by the Nevada Department of Corrections, will be in the gym of the Stewart Indian Facility, 5500 Snyder Ave.
Agencies to be on hand include: Department of Public Safety; University of Nevada Police Department and police departments from Carson City, Douglas, Washoe, Storey and Lyon counties.
Food trucks will be on site selling Indian tacos and other food.