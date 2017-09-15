Job fair to fill restaurant positions at Nugget in Sparks

A career fair is planned to fill positions at Game On, the new sports bar opening at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Redwood Rooms, located on the casino's second floor.

Candidates are encouraged to dress in business casual attire with copies of their resumes in hand.

There are a variety of positions available including cooks and food servers and runners.

Day shifts are available and interviews will be conducted during the career fair.

For information and job descriptions, go to http://www.nuggetcareers.com.