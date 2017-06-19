Journey of Hope rolls into Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada College again hosted a group of cyclists on their way across the country to help people with disabilities.

Journey of Hope is part of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity's national efforts to serve people with disabilities. Their trek spans 32 states and 12,000 combined miles of cycling.

WNC and the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities held several activities near the Dini Library & Student Center to celebrate the cycling team's visit on June 16. The festivities included activities for children, free food, disability-related resource tables, music, dancing and raffle prizes.

Besides visiting with the participating cyclists, the public was encouraged to connect with local organizations committed to serving and supporting those with disabilities.