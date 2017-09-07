Kit Carson Toastmasters Club to celebrate 60th anniversary

The Kit Carson Toastmasters Club will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a meeting on Sept. 19 at the Governor's Mansion. The event will start at 6 p.m.

The club was the first Toastmasters Club chartered in Carson City and Reno, having been chartered on Oct. 2, 1957.

The meeting will feature speeches by Donny Crandell, former finalist at the TM World Championship Speaking Contest, Russ Steele, current Humorous Speech Champion for District 39, and longtime member Frank Taylor on "The History of Kit Carson TM Club." The speeches will be followed by a rousing round of Table Topics.

A catered buffet with wine will be served. The cost is $20 per person. Former members are especially invited.

To RSVP, call Frank Taylor at 775-885-7579 by Sept. 11.