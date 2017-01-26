Kiwanis Club of Dayton to highlight Greenhouse Project at Feb. 1 meeting | NevadaAppeal.com

A presentation about The Greenhouse Project at Carson High School is planned at the next Kiwanis Club of Dayton Township meeting.

Karel Ancona, an award-winning career journalist, author and editor who has resided in Nevada since 1997, will be the speaker. Her background includes newspaper and magazine publishing, editing, writing and design. She also has published two books and authored several others.

The Greenhouse Project provides agricultural education for area students, while producing organic food that is distributed to the community’s under served population. About 10 percent of produce grown is used in Carson High School’s culinary arts program.

The meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Dayton Senior Center, will include a potluck dinner prepared by Kiwanis members.

Also, the club will be hosting its 27th Annual Casino Night on March 18 at the Dayton Community Center. Come and enjoy pulled pork sandwiches and beverages, and play craps, 21, roulette or bingo. There also will be a continuing raffle, prizes and a silent auction.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. For more information, drop by a meeting, or call Vice President Richard Amrhein at 775-301-6034.