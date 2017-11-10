Lecture at Western Nevada College to focus on history of astronomy

Gain a better understanding of the universe you live in by attending a free lecture by Mike Thomas on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Western Nevada College's Jack C. Davis Observatory.

Thomas' presentation on the "History of Astronomy" begins at 6:30 p.m. His lecture will focus on the people and events that put us on the path toward understanding the universe.

On Saturday nights when lectures aren't scheduled, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy.

The lectures and Star Parties are free and open to the public.

The observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.