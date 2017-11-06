 Live country music planned at Carson Nugget | NevadaAppeal.com

Live country music planned at Carson Nugget

Country music's Michael Martin Murphey is performing two shows at the Carson Nugget on Saturday.

Murphey will take the stage inside the casino's events center at 7 and 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission. VIP seating is available for $40. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com.

Veterans are being offered free tickets to the later show and can inquire at the Nugget's guest service center.

For information, call 775-882-1626, or go to http://www.CCNugget.com, or follow the Nugget's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CarsonNugget.

Go back to article