Live jazz music planned at Carson City Wine Walk on Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

A jazz combo will lend a bluesy flavor to the Carson City Wine Walk when it performs from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada Artists Association Gallery.

David & Friends, comprised of David Bugli, keyboard; Rocky Tatarelli, tenor sax; George Worth, bass; and Joe Briery, drums, will perform during the monthly event, which runs form 1 to 5 p.m. downtown.

The Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition and the NAA Gallery will be pouring wine at two tables in the gallery, one of about 30 stops along the Wine Walk route.

The gallery is inside the Brewery Arts Center at 449 W. King St. Wine glasses for participation are available for $15 at the BAC and other locations. Bring your wine glass that shows the official wine walk logo and pay only $12. The music is free.

For information about the music, call 775-883-4154. For information about the Wine Walk, held the first Saturday of the month, go to http://www.downtowncarson.org/events-2.