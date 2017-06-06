Live music by Carson City’s Trippin King Snakes planned | NevadaAppeal.com

Live music by Carson City’s Trippin King Snakes planned
June 6, 2017
The Trippin King Snakes is bringing live music to several locations.
The band will be at Lampe Park in Gardnerville from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 9 as part of Carson Valley Days.
On June 15, it'll be at Cafe at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St. in Carson City, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Beacon Bar and Grill, 1900 Jameson Road at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe, is hosting the band from 1 to 5 p.m. June 16.
Additionally, catch live music by Trippin King Snakes from 1 to 3 p.m. June 17 during the Epic Rides event in downtown Carson City.
