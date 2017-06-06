 Live music by Carson City’s Trippin King Snakes planned | NevadaAppeal.com

The Trippin King Snakes is bringing live music to several locations.

The band will be at Lampe Park in Gardnerville from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 9 as part of Carson Valley Days.

On June 15, it'll be at Cafe at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St. in Carson City, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Beacon Bar and Grill, 1900 Jameson Road at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe, is hosting the band from 1 to 5 p.m. June 16.

Additionally, catch live music by Trippin King Snakes from 1 to 3 p.m. June 17 during the Epic Rides event in downtown Carson City.