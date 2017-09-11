Live music by Mile High Jazz Band planned for Tuesday
September 11, 2017
The Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist Jakki Ford will be joined by several poets and readers on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for an evening of big-band music and poetry on the theme "Just Sayin'."
The event will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the outdoor courtyard at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Each poem will be followed by a related big-band tune. The program will feature poets and readers Rita Geil, Wayne Carlson, Joe Crowley, J.P. Horgan, Carol Kibildis Oza, Susan Sara Priest, and Tim Rhodes. "Just Sayin'" encompasses a broad variety of humorous and serious selections for the enjoyment of all ages.
Admission is $5 general and free for ages 18 and under.
For information, call the Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154, or go to MileHighJazz.com.