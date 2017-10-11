Live music set at Bella Fiore Wines in Carson City

Acoustic Solution, a local band that describes its sound as "eclectic folk and electrified acoustic music," will take the stage at Bella Fiore Wines from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The band — featuring John, Seth and Wendy Andrews and Kevin Brunet — plays music from artists like Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Bob Marley.

Other performances are planned on Nov. 17, 24 and 25 and Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9 and 15 at the same location.

For information, go to acousticsolutionmusic.com.