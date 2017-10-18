Live rock, country music planned at Carson Nugget
October 18, 2017
Classic rock music by Pat Travers is slated in two performances on Oct. 28 at the Carson Nugget.
The shows will be at 7 and 9 p.m. in the casino's convention center.
Additionally, the Nugget is hosting live music by country music's Michael Martin Murphey at 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 11.
Tickets in advance are $18 for general admission. On the day of the event, the cost goes up to $20. VIP seating also is available for $40.
For information about other Nugget events, call 775-882-1626, or visit http://www.CCNugget.com. Concert tickets can be bought at http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com.