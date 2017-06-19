Local amateur radio operators holding Field Day in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

June 25 and 26 is Field Day, an annual contest for amateur radio operators across North America. SIERA (Sierra Intermountain Emergency Radio Assn.) will hold their Field Day at Minden-Tahoe Airport from 11 a.m. Saturday through the night to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The goal of Field Day is to set up a radio station on auxiliary power, such as generators or solar panels, and contact as many other stations as possible in a twenty-four hour period. Extra points are given for displays and showing visitors how amateur radio works.

This is a great opportunity to meet local HAMs, to see SIERA's fully-equipment remote transmitting trailer, and to learn how HAMs can help you during large-scale emergencies.

Should a major disaster, such as an earthquake, strike Carson Valley, HAMs mobilize to assist first responders at the 911 Call Center or in the field at various locations. That's where the trailer comes in handy.

HAMs can also deploy to the field or relay information from their home stations if they still have power to do so. Most HAMs, however, have equipped their "HAM shacks" with batteries.

In your neighborhood, HAMs can contact your relatives through other HAMs, letting them know how you're doing. This works in the opposite direction as well. If you have relatives is other cities, let them know they can do this too.

They should get to know what HAMs live close by so they can access them in emergencies. It's frustrating when the cell phones don't work and you want to find out what's going on with your loved ones.

OR here's a thought. It's easy to earn a license and become a HAM yourself. There are plenty of "elmers" in SIERA, people willing to help new HAMs improve their skills and aid them in getting on the air.

Field Day is the opportunity to learn all about that. See you there.