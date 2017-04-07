Local author Bill Hill to visit Carson City Leisure Hour Club April 19 | NevadaAppeal.com

On April 19 the excitement of storytelling will be evident when local author William "Bill" Hill shares his craft and stories with members of the Carson City Leisure Hour Club.

Hill is a naturalized Northern Nevadan, a native of Indianapolis, and a product of many places and stories. He has lived in numerous locales, including Prairie Village, Kan., Bristol, Tenn., Dallas and Denton, Texas, and in south and north Lake Tahoe. Currently he creates from the foothills of the eastern Sierra.

Hill first learned to read through superhero comic books, then spy-thrillers, Sci-Fi, and finally fantasy novels, tucked in among the required classic readings. He has earned a degree from Vanderbilt University in Economics and Business Management and a MBA from the University of North Texas, as well as certifications in Outdoor Emergency Care. Realizing that writing was his best talent and a gift, he escaped the restrictive drudgery of the corporate world to craft his tales.

Along with working in Human Resources, Hill has been employed as an alchemist in South Lake Tahoe, a ski patroller at Diamond Peak in Incline Village, and a sports official in Douglas County. He enjoys giving writer workshops. Some of his books include "California Ghosting," "Vegas Vampires," "The Magic Bicycle," "Chasing Time," and published in 2012, "Prey of the Spirit Bear," Bill's 12th book in print.

He and his wife Kat and their son Brin live in the shadow of the eastern Sierra and on the high desert of the south Carson Valley. He intends to write imaginative fiction and fantasy until dirt is shoveled upon his coffin.

To hear Hill's presentation, call the club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than April 13. The meeting is preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Continuing to celebrate its 121st year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music and literature.