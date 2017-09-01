Local history in spotlight at Smith Valley Historical Society’s open house

History buffs can get their fill of local memorabilia at Smith Valley Historical Society's open house, which will offer a look at new exhibits from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30.

The event, at the Little Red Schoolhouse Museum in Wellington, will include updates on the society's new archive building.

The society also invites attendees to see the Wells Fargo stage office that's on site and purchase books of local history.

Refreshments will be served. The museum is on Highway 208 in downtown Wellington.