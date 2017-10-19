Magic and mysticism rife in Dayton man’s new book

A mind-bending tale of mysterious inhabitants with enigmatic natures is on the market thanks to a local author.

Charles Pumphrey's new book "Ensnared," filled with supernatural elements, magic, and mysticism, was produced by New York City-based Page Publishing.

The book details parallel universes, superior beings, magic, and finding one's purpose in this Orphic world. The author said the book shows that the world is not what it seems, and that it hides a deep, cryptic mysticism within it.

Pumphrey, of Dayton, is a veteran and avid animal rights supporter.

His book is available at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo, or Barnes and Noble.